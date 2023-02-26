Women's Cricket

Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs to clinch the Wormen’s T20 World Cup for the sixth time on Sunday at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

Team Sportstar
26 February, 2023 21:36 IST
Beth Mooney’s 53-ball 74 proved vital in Australia’s triumph.

Beth Mooney’s 53-ball 74 proved vital in Australia’s triumph. | Photo Credit: AFP

Beth Mooney struck a match-winning unbeaten 74 as Australia claimed its sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title with a 19-run victory over host South Africa at a vibrant Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat, knowing South Africa prefer to set a total, and posted a par score of 156 for six in their 20 overs. The home side struggled to keep up with the rate from the start and were restricted to 137 for six in reply.

Laura Wolvaardt scored a superb 61 for South Africa but there was too little support around her, and Australia’s clever use of pace and length strangled the scoring rate for large parts of the innings.

Australia was pre-match favourites against a South African side playing in their first ever final and that experience with bat and ball showed on a slow wicket as it retained the title it won on home soil in 2020.

More to follow...

