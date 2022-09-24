Women's Cricket

Bangladesh, Ireland qualify for women’s T20 World Cup

Bangladesh and Ireland booked spots at next year’s women’s Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa after winning their semifinals in the qualifying tournament on Friday.

Reuters
24 September, 2022 12:36 IST
24 September, 2022 12:36 IST
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh and Ireland booked spots at next year’s women’s Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa after winning their semifinals in the qualifying tournament on Friday.

Bangladesh and Ireland booked spots at next year’s women’s Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa after winning their semifinals in the qualifying tournament on Friday.

Bangladesh, who lost the toss and were put in to bat by opponents Thailand, posted a modest total of 113/5 but were able to defend it with a strong bowling performance to record an 11-run win, with Salma Khatun taking three wickets.

“We have been playing together for so many years, this is our time to show the world how good we are, how much we have improved as a side,” Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said.

Also Read
Jhulan Goswami all set to bowl last ball of an illustrious career

“It was a little disappointing that we could not do well in batting today. But I was confident about my bowling side, and I am happy at the way we handled the pressure.”

Ireland also batted first in their semi-final clash against Zimbabwe, scoring 137/6. Zimbabwe put in a spirited chase, but fell short by four runs as Jane Maguire and Arlene Kelly claimed two wickets apiece.

Ireland captain Laura Delany said qualification was “massively important” for the growth of the game in her country.

“It is a lot of relief that we won. They ran us until the last ball, it was a very competitive game. We are thrilled to be there,” Delany said.

The two teams will meet in the final of the qualifying tournament on Sunday.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us