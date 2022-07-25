Indian women’s domestic cricket schedule for 2022-23

The BCCI announced a full-fledged schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 domestic season in India on Thursday. According to the initial schedule, the season is set to begin with the Duleep Trophy on September 8.

The women’s domestic season will begin with the Senior Women’s T20 trophy on October 11 and will conclude in March 2023.

Here is the full women’s domestic cricket schedule for 2022-23 (tentative dates):