Indian women’s domestic cricket schedule for 2022-23

The BCCI announced a full-fledged schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 domestic season in India on Thursday. According to the initial schedule, the season is set to begin with the Duleep Trophy on September 8.
The women’s domestic season will begin with the Senior Women’s T20 trophy on October 11 and will conclude in March 2023.
Here is the full women’s domestic cricket schedule for 2022-23 (tentative dates):
Women’s Domestic cricket schedule 2022-23
Senior Women’s T20 Trophy - October 11 - November 5, 2022
Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 - November 8-15, 2022
Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy - November 20-26, 2022
Senior Women’s ODI Trophy - January 18 - February 7, 2023
Senior Women’s Inter Zonal ODI - February 12-21, 2023
Women’s U23 T20 Trophy - February 3-23, 2023
Women’s U23 One Day Trophy - February 26 - March 18, 2023
Women’s U19 T20 Trophy - October 1-17, 2022
Women’s U19 T20 Challenger Trophy - November 1-7, 2022
Women’s U19 One Day Trophy - December 7-23, 2022
Women’s U16 One Day Trophy - December 26, 2022 - January 3, 2023