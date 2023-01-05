Women's Cricket

Belinda Clark becomes first women cricketer to have a statue cast, sculpture unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

Clark played 15 tests and over 100 limited overs matches between 1991-2005, and became the first cricketer to score a double-hundred in one-day internationals.

Reuters
SYDNEY 05 January, 2023 14:46 IST
SYDNEY 05 January, 2023 14:46 IST
Belinda Clark next to her statue at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Belinda Clark next to her statue at the Sydney Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Twitter @SCG

Clark played 15 tests and over 100 limited overs matches between 1991-2005, and became the first cricketer to score a double-hundred in one-day internationals.

Australia’s Belinda Clark has become the first female cricketer to have a statue cast in her honour, a bronze sculpture of the trailblazing former captain unveiled outside Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Clark played 15 tests and over 100 limited overs matches between 1991-2005, and became the first cricketer to score a double-hundred in one-day internationals when she made an unbeaten 229 against Denmark in 1997.

The 52-year-old’s statue stands alongside former captains Richie Benaud and Steve Waugh at the ground.

“I’m excited to have the sculpture in place and for people to now look at it and perhaps wonder ... who that is and to be able to tell a bit of a story is really important,” said Clark, who has held senior roles with Australia’s cricket board since retiring.

“The sculpture encapsulates being able to have a go - to be courageous, to take on those challenges and break convention.” 

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us