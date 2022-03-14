Caribbean Premier League 2022 to feature women's tournament alongside men's

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed that this year's CPL event will feature a women's tournament with three franchise teams competing for the first Women's CPL (WCPL) title.

The three teams will showcase the best women's cricketers from across the Caribbean with overseas stars rounding out the teams.

We're back! CPL22 gets underway on 30th August, and the biggest party in sport just got bigger. The Women's CPL starts on the same day! We CANNOT wait! Read more https://t.co/qQbV3Ni4PO #CPL22 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/PT1vg9KkHx — CPL T20 (@CPL) March 14, 2022

The three teams which will compete in the inaugural WCPL will be Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The women's tournament will take place during the men's event inside the CPL tournament window which this year will run from August 30 to September 30.