Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka women's team in limited-overs series against India

Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday named a 19-member women's squad for the limited-overs internationals to be played against India this month.

There aren't many changes to the squads that were chosen for the tour of Pakistan last month. Chamari Athapaththu, who scored a century in the last match of that your - the third ODI of a three-match series - continues to lead the side, and all members of the playing elevens chosen for the matches are part of he squad. Imesha Dulani and Sachini Nisansala miss out.

Sri Lanka lost both the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan.

India, under a new captain - Harmanpreet Kaur - has arrived in Sri Lanka to play three ODIS and three T20Is. The matches will be played in Dambulla and Pallekele.

Sri Lanka squad

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi.