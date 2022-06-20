Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka women's team in limited-overs series against India Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday named a 19-member women's squad for the limited-overs internationals to be played against India this month. Team Sportstar New Delhi 20 June, 2022 16:46 IST File picture of Chamari Athapaththu. - Getty Images Team Sportstar New Delhi 20 June, 2022 16:46 IST Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday named a 19-member women's squad for the limited-overs internationals to be played against India this month.There aren't many changes to the squads that were chosen for the tour of Pakistan last month. Chamari Athapaththu, who scored a century in the last match of that your - the third ODI of a three-match series - continues to lead the side, and all members of the playing elevens chosen for the matches are part of he squad. Imesha Dulani and Sachini Nisansala miss out.Sri Lanka lost both the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan.India, under a new captain - Harmanpreet Kaur - has arrived in Sri Lanka to play three ODIS and three T20Is. The matches will be played in Dambulla and Pallekele.Sri Lanka squadChamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :