DC vs UPW Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2023: Predicted Playing XI, Live Streaming info, Squads for today’s match

Australia’s national team captain and deputy will lock horns when Delhi Capitals (DC) faces UP Warriorz (UPW) in a Women’s Premier League group stage clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

DC’s Meg Lanning and UPW’s Alyssa Healy come into this game with wins in their opening fixtures.

Delhi almost cantered to a comfortable 60-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. That showing saw Delhi’s batting and bowling come to the party. The side posted the highest score of the WPL so far (joint-second highest women’s T20 franchise score and third-highest score in women’s T20s in India) with Lanning and Verma registering a formidable 162-run opening partnership. They blunted an RCB attack that comprised Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh among others.

DC-W vs UP-W Dream 11 Prediction Wicketkeeper – A Healy Batswomen – L Harris, A Capsey, K Navgire All-rounders – Shafali Verma (C) M Kapp, D Sharma Bowlers –J Johnson, S Pandet, S Ecclestone, K Sarwani

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Varma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Live Streaming Info

Where to watch live streaming of Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz?

Live streaming of Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz will be available on Sports 18 Network/Jio.