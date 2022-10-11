Women's Cricket

Deepti Sharma gets back career-best third rank among T20 bowlers

India's Deepti Sharma on Tuesday jumped three places to reclaim a career-best third position in the Women's T20I bowlers rankings list and also touched the same rank in the all-rounders chart.

PTI
11 October, 2022 16:46 IST
11 October, 2022 16:46 IST
Indian women’s team player Deepti Sharma celebrates a wicket during the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Indian women’s team player Deepti Sharma celebrates a wicket during the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. | Photo Credit: PTI

India's Deepti Sharma on Tuesday jumped three places to reclaim a career-best third position in the Women's T20I bowlers rankings list and also touched the same rank in the all-rounders chart.

India's Deepti Sharma on Tuesday jumped three places to reclaim a career-best third position in the Women's T20I bowlers rankings list and also touched the same rank in the all-rounders chart.

Sharma gained ranking points, riding on some fine performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

She grabbed three wickets against Pakistan and two each against Bangladesh and Thailand, overtaking South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and now only trails England spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

Also Read
Roger Binny set to become BCCI president; Ganguly not contesting another term

She first achieved the third rank on the bowler's list in November 2019.

Sharma has also moved up one slot to 35th among batters and is ranked third among all-rounders after overtaking Australia's Ashleigh Gardner.

India's Renuka Singh (up three slots to eighth), Sneh Rana (up 30 places to 15th) and Pooja Vastrakar (up seven places to 28th) have also progressed in the rankings for bowlers.

Among batters, Jemimah Rodrigues has moved up two places to sixth while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained static in the second spot.

Shafali Verma, however, has dropped two places to eight in the batters' list, which is being headed by Australia's Meg Lanning.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us