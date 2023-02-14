Delhi Capitals: Full list of matches in WPL 2023 - Schedule, fixtures, venue

Delhi Capitals will begin its 2023 Women’s Premier League campaign with a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Each team will play eight games according to the double round-robin format of the league.

Delhi’s last league game will be against UP Warriorz on March 21.

Here is the full list of matches for the Delhi Capitals:

DATE FIXTURE VENUE TIME IN IST March 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 3.30PM March 7 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 9 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 11 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 13 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 16 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7.30PM March 20 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 21 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7.30PM

Delhi Capitals bided its time in the WPL auction, before making some smart moves, acquiring the talents of experienced Australian captain Meg Lanning and young Indian talents of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. The Delhi side also roped in explosive South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp to round up its team.