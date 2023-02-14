Delhi Capitals: Full list of matches in WPL 2023 - Schedule, fixtures, venue

Delhi Capitals will begin its 2023 Women’s Premier League campaign with a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Each team will play eight games according to the double round-robin format of the league.
Delhi’s last league game will be against UP Warriorz on March 21.
Here is the full list of matches for the Delhi Capitals:
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|VENUE
|TIME IN IST
|March 5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|3.30PM
|March 7
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|7.30PM
|March 9
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|7.30PM
|March 11
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|7.30PM
|March 13
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|7.30PM
|March 16
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7.30PM
|March 20
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|7.30PM
|March 21
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7.30PM
Delhi Capitals bided its time in the WPL auction, before making some smart moves, acquiring the talents of experienced Australian captain Meg Lanning and young Indian talents of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. The Delhi side also roped in explosive South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp to round up its team.