Delhi Capitals: Full list of matches in WPL 2023 - Schedule, fixtures, venue

Team Sportstar
14 February, 2023 22:05 IST
Delhi Capitals roped in Australia captain Meg Lanning for INR 1.1 crore in the WPL auction.

Delhi Capitals roped in Australia captain Meg Lanning for INR 1.1 crore in the WPL auction. | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT/Getty Images

Delhi Capitals will begin its 2023 Women’s Premier League campaign with a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Each team will play eight games according to the double round-robin format of the league.

Delhi’s last league game will be against UP Warriorz on March 21.

Here is the full list of matches for the Delhi Capitals:

DATEFIXTUREVENUETIME IN IST
March 5Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi CapitalsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai3.30PM
March 7Delhi Capitals vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 9Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 11Gujarat Giants vs Delhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 13Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 16Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat GiantsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 20Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 21UP Warriorz vs Delhi CapitalsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM

Delhi Capitals bided its time in the WPL auction, before making some smart moves, acquiring the talents of experienced Australian captain Meg Lanning and young Indian talents of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. The Delhi side also roped in explosive South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp to round up its team.

DC Women WPL 2023 squad
Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Sneha Deepthi
Bowlers: Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav
Wicketkeepers: Taniyaa Bhatia, Aparna Mondal
All-rounders: Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen

