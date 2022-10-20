Ekta Bisht picks 7 for 8 including a hat-trick in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

India international Ekta Bisht led Uttarakhand to a 10-run win over Jharkhand in Kandivili in a Senior Women’s T20 Trophy fixture with stunning figures of 7 for 8 which also included a hat-trick.

Uttarakhand could only manage 107/6 in 20 overs after electing to bat first. However, captain Bisht, with her slow left-arm spin, led from the front as Jharkhand collapsed from 52 for 2 to 93 for 6.

The 36-year-old Bisht picked a hat-trick with the last three balls of her spell. First, she got Shubh (12 runs off 6 balls) to give a catch to Punam Raut before dismissing Devyani caught-and-bowled. Bisht completed the feat as she bowled wicketkeeper Prajakta S off the next ball. Anjali Kathait finished things off by picking the wicket of Nidhi B to wrap up the win for Uttarakhand in a low-scoring thriller.

Bisht has played 63 ODIs, 42 T20Is and one Test for the national side, picking 98, 53 and three wickets in them, respectively.

She was a member of the Mithali Raj-led Indian team that reached the final of the 2017 ODI World Cup in England and picked nine wickets in six matches, including a five-wicket haul against Pakistan.