England faces South Africa in the second semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Friday.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s ENG vs SA T20 World Cup match.

ENG vs SA Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming info

When is England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be played on Friday, February 24.

Where is England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match happening?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

What time will the England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will begin?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 24.

Teams: