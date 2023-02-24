Women's Cricket

England vs South Africa LIVE Streaming info, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: When and where to watch ENG vs SA today

ENG vs SA semifinal, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Get the Live Streaming Info, when and where to watch and telecast details as England faces South Africa in Cape Town on Friday.

Team Sportstar
24 February, 2023 13:14 IST
England will face host South Africa in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

England will face host South Africa in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England faces South Africa in the second semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Friday.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s ENG vs SA T20 World Cup match.

ENG vs SA Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming info

When is England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be played on Friday, February 24.

Where is England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match happening?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

What time will the England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will begin?

The England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 24.

Teams:

  • ⦿England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill
  • ⦿South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas

