England announces 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 which will be held in South Africa in February.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Alice Capsey makes a return to the squad while recovering from a collarbone injury she sustained during England’s recent tour to the West Indies. Senior seamer Kate Cross is the only addition to the squad which toured the West Indies in December. England had beaten West Indies 3-0 and 5-0 in the ODIs and T20Is respectively.

Seamers Issy Wong and Danielle Gibson were named as the travelling reserves for the team led by Heather Knight.

England is placed in Group B alongside India, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies. It will open its campaign on February 11 against West Indies at Boland Park in Paarl.

England had finished as a semifinalist in the previous edition in 2020 in Australia. It was the inaugural champion of the tournament while playing host in 2009 and also ended up as the runner-up in 2018.

England squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier , Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson