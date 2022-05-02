FairBreak Invitational 2022: Schedule in IST, squads, star players, all you need to know

The FairBreak Invitational 2022 is an ICC sanctioned competition that will take place in Dubai in May 2022. The event, organised in conjunction with Cricket Hong Kong, is a six-team affair featuring players from all around the world.

This is also the first privately-funded tournament in women’s cricket history.

Here's everything you need to know about the event:

How many editions of this tournament have taken place?

This is a first-of-its-kind tournament conceptualised by gender-equality operation FairBreak. This will be the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The tournament is organised by Hong Kong Cricket and was supposed to be held in Hong Kong, but the pandemic and related restrictions forced a move to Dubai.

When is the FairBreak Invitational 2022 happening?

The FairBreak Invitational T20 tournament will begin on May 4 and go on till May 15. There are two rest days in the middle of this schedule. The final and third place playoff will take place on May 15.

How many teams feature in the event?

Six teams will make up the roster for the FairBreak Invitational - Falcons, Warriors, Barmy Army, Spirit, Tornadoes and South Coast Sapphires.

How many players will participate?

Ninety women from 36 countries make up the list of participants for the FairBreak Invitiational - 40 from ICC full members and 50 from associate members. There was no auction or draft; organisers sorted the participating players into the six teams.

Are Indian players participating in the tournament?

No Indian players will feature in the FairBreak invitational 2022 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly did not grant them the No Objection Certificates required to participate citing the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy, a domestic 20-over tournament that ends on May 4.

Who are the star players featuring in the tournament?

Here's a look at the six teams and the players representing them.

South Coast Sapphires: Sana Mir (captain), Shabnim Ismail, Maryam Omar, Jade Allen, Grace Harris, Emma Lai, Elyse Villani, Shebani Bhaskar, Natasha Farrant, Kim Garth, Kary Chan, Geetika Kodali, Babette de Leede, Gaby Lewis, Christine Lovino

Tornadoes: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Sophie Devine, Sterre Kalis, Andrea-Mae Zepeda, Katy Martin, Chanida Sutthiruang, Marry-Anne Musonda, Sune Luus, Sita Rana Magar, Aliya Riaz, Divya Saxena, Winifred Duraisingam, Ntasha Miles, Maryam Bibi, Diana Baig

Warriors: Sindhu Sriharsha (captain), Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Mignon du Preez, Kathryn Bryce, Shamilia Connell, Esha Oza, Mariana Martinez, Celeste Raack, Udeshika Prabodhani, Yasmeen Khan, Shameelah Mosweu, Shanzeen Shahzad, Bella Poon, Jennifer Alumbro

Barmy Army: Heather Knight (captain), Selina Solman, Laura Wolvaardt, Tara Norris, Deandra Dottin, Henriette Ishimwe, Kavisha Kumari, Shemaine Campbell, Iqra Sahar, Fatima Sana, Rumana Ahmed, Laura Cardoso, Roberta Moretti Avery, Rubina Chhetri, Ruchitha Venkatesh





Falcons: Suzie Bates (captain), Danni Wyatt, Britney Cooper, Marizanne Kapp, Mariko Hil, Theetha Satish, Sornnarin Tipooch, Kaia Arua, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Chritina Gough, Gunjan Shukla, Marina Lamplough, Chamari Athapaththu, Anju Gurung, Jahanara Alam

Spirit: Bismah Maroof (captain), Chaya Mughal, Natthakan Chantam, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Fatuma Kibasu, Shizuka Miyaji, Sophie Ecclestone, Diviya GK, Betty Chan, Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Sarah Bryce, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Yasmin Daswani

What is the prize money for the winners?

The prize money for the FairBreak Invitational has not been made public yet.

FairBreak 2022 Schedule [Timings in IST]

Date and Day Time in IST Playing Teams May 4 [Wed] 9.30PM Falcons vs Warriors May 5 [Thu] 5:30PM Tornadoes vs Sapphires 9:30PM Barmy Army vs Spirit May 6 [Fri] 5:30PM Barmy Army v Falcons 9:30PM Tornadoes vs Warriors May 7 [Sat] 5:30PM Falcons vs Spirit 9:30PM Warriors vs Sapphires MAY 8 [Sun] 5:30PM Spirit vs Sapphires 9:30PM Tornadoes vs Barmy Army May 9 [Mon] - REST DAY May 10 [Tue] 5:30PM Warriors vs Spirit 9:30PM Barmy Army vs Sapphires May 11 [ Wed] 5:30PM Sapphires vs Falcons 9:30PM Tornadoes vs Spirit May 12 [Thu] 5:30PM Falcons vs Tornadoes 9:30PM Barmy Army vs Warriors May 13 [Fri] - REST DAY May 14 [Sat] 5:30PM Semifinal 1 9:30PM Semifinal 2 May 15 [Sun] 5:30PM Third place playoff 9:30PM FINAL



Where can you watch the FairBreak Invitational 2022?

You can watch the tournament on Eurosport or stream the matches on FanCode in India. If you are following the sport from another country, check the guide here.