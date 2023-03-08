WPL 2023

GG vs RCB: Sophia Dunkley smashes fastest WPL fifty off 18 balls

The English batter reached the feat off 18 deliveries as Gujarat got off to a blazing start after opting to bat first against RCB.

Team Sportstar
08 March, 2023 20:07 IST
Sophia Dunkley in action.

Sophia Dunkley in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Gujarat Giants opener Sophia Dunkley smashed the fastest fifty in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.

Dunkley picked up the pace after fellow opener Sabbhineni Meghana played out a maiden in the first over and was dismissed for 8 in the third over.

The 24-year-old smashed two fours and a six off Renuka Thakur in the fourth over before whipping up 22 runs with five consecutive boundaries (four fours and a six) to reach her half-century in the fifth over.

Dunkley’s fifty is the joint-fourth fastest in all recorded women’s T20 competitions in the world.

The right-handed batter eventually fell on 65 off just 28 deliveries.

