Gujarat Giants Women will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in Match six of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Two games. Two losses - hardly the start both the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants would have hoped for in their maiden Women’s Premier League campaign.

While two games in the span of four days is hardly enough time to make quality assessments, the Giants have been the more improved of the two sides going by results.

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Wicket-keeper - Richa Ghosh Batter - H Knight (C) S Devine S Mandhana D Hemalatha All-Rounder- A Gardner A Sutherland S Rana E Perry Bowler- S Patil M Schutt

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose/Sahana Pawar, Renuka Thakur Singh/Komal Zanzad

Squads:

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

Live Streaming Info

