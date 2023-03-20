Women's Cricket

WPL 2023: Dottin ‘deeply disappointed’ by Gujarat Giants’ ‘bewildering reasoning’ for her exclusion

Earlier this month, Giants had initially said that Dottin was “recovering from a medical situation”, but she responded to that by tweeting, “I’m recovering from nothing”.

PTI
New Delhi 20 March, 2023 11:48 IST
FILE: The veteran of 143 ODIs and 127 T20Is said that she was shocked by the decision taken by Giants’ team management.

FILE: The veteran of 143 ODIs and 127 T20Is said that she was shocked by the decision taken by Giants' team management.

West Indies batter Deandra Dottin has expressed disappointment at her exclusion from the Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants, calling it “bewildering”.

The 31-year-old Caribbean all-rounder was signed for Rs 60 lakh by the Adani-owned side but was excluded from the squad on medical grounds before the start of the tournament,

The Giants had stated that Dottin failed to get medical clearance by the deadline, which was why they replaced her with Australia’s Kim Garth. But Dottin refuted the claims.

“I wish to issue a brief statement in light of ongoing speculation surrounding my recent exclusion from the inaugural Women’s Premier League that is currently taking place in India.

“I remain deeply disappointed by what can only, plausibly, be described as bewildering reasoning for my omission from the tournament,” Dottin said in statement which she posted on Twitter.

“I was bought at the WPL auction by the Gujarat Giants, a franchise owned and operated by the Adani Group. At the commencement of the tournament, the franchise claimed that I was excluded from the team because I was apparently “recovering from a medical situation”.

“This was followed by a subsequent, clarifying statement that contended that I was, in fact “unable to obtain medical clearance” despite being granted as recently as February 20th,” she said.

“I would like to make it clear that I had experienced minor abdominal pain and swelling for which I had sought treatment in December 2022. This was followed by two further referrals to specialists for second opinions in December and January 2023, respectively.

“Following testing and investigations by the specialists, I was asked to rest until February 13th and was cleared to resume fitness and playing activity from February 14th.

“Consequently, I recommenced my personal training and fitness regime according to the guided timelines and experienced some soreness on the first day of resumed training which was anticipated and reasonable, given that I had been asked to rest in the weeks preceding training.”

“I was transparent about this in correspondence with the Gujarat Giants physiotherapist, however, this was misconstrued and later conveyed to members of the franchise’s management team as me “experiencing abdominal pain post-session”, which was not what I had indicated.

“The franchise, subsequently, insisted that I get myself assessed locally in Canada, where I am currently based, despite medical clearance being granted as recently as February 20th by my treating surgeon, Dr lan Lewis, a copy of which had been presented to Giants,” she added.

