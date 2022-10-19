Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of Women’s Big Bash League Season 8 with back injury

Women's Cricket

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the Women’s Big Bash League Season 8 with a back injury.

19 October, 2022 12:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who played for Melbourne Renegades in Women’s Big Bash League and was the ‘Player of the Tournament,’ has been ruled out of this season due to a back injury.

FILE PHOTO: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who played for Melbourne Renegades in Women’s Big Bash League and was the ‘Player of the Tournament,’ has been ruled out of this season due to a back injury. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) Season 8 with a back injury.

Harmanpreet, who plays for the Melbourne Renegades, led from the front in Season 7 with both bat (403 runs in 13 matches) and ball (15 wickets in 13 matches) and was named the ‘Player of the Tournament.’

The 33-year-old Harmanpreet had missed the Renegades’ opening two matches this season as she lead India to its seventh Asia Cup title in Bangladesh. Renegades had signed English batter Eve Jones as an overseas replacement player for those two games.

“Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her as part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury,” Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said, as per the team’s website.

He added, “Eve will stay on with our squad for at least the next couple of matches, as we work through the best strategy for our squad for the remainder of the tournament.”

Renegades have a 1-1 win-loss record this season. They next face Brisbane Heat on Friday.

Melbourne Renegades Squad for WBBL 8
Sophie Molineux (C), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail (SA), Eve Jones (ENG), Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Hayley Matthews (WI), Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb. Coach: Simon Helmot.

