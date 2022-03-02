Harmanpreet Kaur: Give Shafali Verma space to sort out her batting

Ahead of the side's Women's World Cup campaign which begins against Pakistan this weekend, India vice captain Harmanpreet Kaur addressed the media about the team's preparations, her own return to form, Shafali Verma's rough patch and mental health struggles in the run-up to the marquee tournament.



Excerpts:

On her return to form

I had a lot of ups and downs in my performance. The Hundred gave me a lot of confidence. My innings against NZ was also crucial for me. I have regained my rhythm and it's important that I keep it going. My expectations from myself are more. I know my role in the team and I want to do well but sometimes things are not in your favour. The last two innings I played gave me a lot of confidence. When things are not going well, people talk. I have a good support system and I am grateful for them. It's important to have people encouraging you when you're down.

On Team India's performances in the World Cup

Every World Cup is important. In every edition, the team and I have improved. I am looking forward to this edition because our combination and the rhythm we've got as a team is encouraging and I hope we keep at it. Every match is important, I hope we play all of them well.

Role of the sports psychologist in the team's preparation

This time, we have a sports psychologist - Mugdha Bavare - who has helped us a lot, especially in the last four games we played against New Zealand. We didn't play as well and even I went into a shell. She spoke to me. I was looking for something like that because the solutions I got from that conversation helped. With all the pressure around us, I didn't get that kind of direction before. Her coming with us really helped us. Before every match, we keep having discussions in the team. I did speak to Mugdha and our head coach. So much was running in my mind too. When I got some clarity of thought, it showed in the results. So I'll make sure I keep those in mind and keep implementing them.

Regarding the team's batting positions

I am not the right person to answer this. Captain or coach are better placed to answer this as these are their decisions not mine. As far as my batting position goes, I think I am looking at number 5. If any changes come, we will take it according to match situation.

India's priorities in the batting department

We're working on partnerships, especially in the top five. In the last few ODIS, we've been able to score 250+. So clearly things are clicking for us. We are focusing on getting more runs in the last five overs. We are sorted for 40 overs. The last 10 is where we need to improve as a batting unit.

On why she sat out the last warm-up game

My wrist had become a bit sore while fielding (during the SA game) so I did not play the final game (vs West Indies).

On criticism about her form and the 171 n.o. knock

I know people talk a lot about the 171 knock. I have set a standard that this is the level I can play maybe that's why even crucial knocks of 40 or 50 fall short. I don't judge myself based on numbers. I focus on contributions mattering to the team's cause and that I play according to the situation.

Difference in pressures of finding form for senior players

It is painful when you can't make runs, there's nothing more painful, especially when you're going into the field and giving your 200 per cent. It's more about your expectations from yourself. It's not about big player small player, we are all human. Like I said, Mugdha played a big role when I wasn't getting runs. She spoke to me about what' happening and how I can figure a way out of it.

On Shafali Verma's poor form

She's a very important player for us and she understands her role well. It happens. Sometimes, as hard as you try, it just doesnit translate in performance. This is when we have to give her some time to work on herself. Myself, other players, Mugha - we're all talking to her. She will come good at the right time. Sometimes it's important to give her space rather than keep pointing out what's going wrong. She's someone who has done very well so far and will bounce back.