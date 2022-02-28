Women's Cricket

Women's World Cup 2022: Full list of past winners, runners-up and venues

Women's World Cup 2022: The 50-over Women's World Cup in New Zealand begins on March 4. Here's the full list of ICC Women’s WC winners since 1973.

28 February, 2022 19:06 IST

England is the defending World Cup champion after lifting the trophy on home soil in 2017.   -  AP

The 50-over Women's World Cup, originally scheduled for February and March 2021, was postponed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. England is the defending World Cup champion after lifting the trophy on home soil in 2017.

India's best-ever finish in ODI World Cup history has been as runners-up, in the 2005 and 2017 edition, losing to Australia and England respectively. Mithali Raj captained the Indian side in both those editions and was the highest runscorer in the 2005 edition.

The tournament in New Zealand begins on March 4.

Here's the full list of ICC Women’s WC winners since 1973:

YEARWINNERRUNNER-UPVENUE
1973EnglandAustraliaEdgbaston
1978AustraliaEnglandLal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad
1982AustraliaEnglandLancaster Park, Christchurch
1988AustraliaEnglandMelbourne Cricket Ground
1993EnglandNew ZealandLord's London
1997AustraliaNew ZealandEden Gardens, Kolkata
2000New ZealandAustraliaBert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln
2005AustraliaIndiaSuperSport Park, Centurion
2009EnglandNew ZealandNorth Sydney Oval‎, ‎Sydney
2013AustraliaWest IndiesBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai
2017EnglandIndiaLord’s, London

