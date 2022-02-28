Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Women's World Cup 2022: Full list of past winners, runners-up and venues Women's World Cup 2022: The 50-over Women's World Cup in New Zealand begins on March 4. Here's the full list of ICC Women’s WC winners since 1973. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 19:06 IST England is the defending World Cup champion after lifting the trophy on home soil in 2017. - AP Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 19:06 IST The 50-over Women's World Cup, originally scheduled for February and March 2021, was postponed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. England is the defending World Cup champion after lifting the trophy on home soil in 2017. India's best-ever finish in ODI World Cup history has been as runners-up, in the 2005 and 2017 edition, losing to Australia and England respectively. Mithali Raj captained the Indian side in both those editions and was the highest runscorer in the 2005 edition. The tournament in New Zealand begins on March 4.RELATED: Women's World Cup 2022: Full fixtures, match schedules, timings, streaming details Here's the full list of ICC Women’s WC winners since 1973:YEARWINNERRUNNER-UPVENUE1973EnglandAustraliaEdgbaston1978AustraliaEnglandLal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad1982AustraliaEnglandLancaster Park, Christchurch1988AustraliaEnglandMelbourne Cricket Ground1993EnglandNew ZealandLord's London1997AustraliaNew ZealandEden Gardens, Kolkata2000New ZealandAustraliaBert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln2005AustraliaIndiaSuperSport Park, Centurion2009EnglandNew ZealandNorth Sydney Oval, Sydney2013AustraliaWest IndiesBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai2017EnglandIndiaLord’s, London Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :