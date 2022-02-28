Women's World Cup 2022: Full list of past winners, runners-up and venues

The 50-over Women's World Cup, originally scheduled for February and March 2021, was postponed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. England is the defending World Cup champion after lifting the trophy on home soil in 2017.



India's best-ever finish in ODI World Cup history has been as runners-up, in the 2005 and 2017 edition, losing to Australia and England respectively. Mithali Raj captained the Indian side in both those editions and was the highest runscorer in the 2005 edition.



The tournament in New Zealand begins on March 4.

Here's the full list of ICC Women’s WC winners since 1973: