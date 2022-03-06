Women's World Cup LIVE: Bowling in focus as Mithali Raj's India takes on Bismah Maroof's Pakistan

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between India and Pakistan in Tauranga on Sunday.





4:45 AM: Pakistan, yet to beat India in women's One-Day Internationals, will be looking for a revival of fortunes, even as the Women in Blue will be hoping to register their 11th straight victory over their opponent in the 50-over format. As we wait for the fixture to get going at the Bay Oval, we'll revisit a few of the best clashes between these two sides. Pardon the recency bias but among my favourites is the clash between these two teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in Derby.

This match was the last encounter between India and Pakistan, a contest India won by 95 runs.

Although India initially struggled against Nashra Sandhu's (10-1-26-4) left-arm spin, posting 169-9 in 50 overs, Pakistan found the going even more tough against Ekta Bisht, who registered a fifer (10-2-18-5).

Finishing with only 74 on the scoreboard, Pakistan lost yet another opportunity of bagging its first victory against India in the format. [READ MORE HERE]



4:30 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India officially gets its campaign started today when it takes on Bismah Maroof's Pakistan. Watch this space for everything you need to know about this game.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.