Women's Cricket In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs Harmanpreet Kaur's century and a clinical final over by Rajeshwari Gayakwad helped India to a two-run win over South Africa in its first warm-up game ahead of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup. Team Sportstar Christchurch (New Zealand) 28 February, 2022 20:13 IST Team Sportstar Christchurch (New Zealand) 28 February, 2022 20:13 IST Indian skipper Mithali Raj lost the toss and India was put in to bat by the Proteas. Photo: Getty Images 1/9 Smriti Mandhana took a hit to the head from a Shabnam Ismail bouncer and eventually retired hurt. She was checked for a concussion and has been cleared for India's World Cup campaign. Photo: Getty Images 2/9 Harmanpreet Kaur, who found herself among the runs in the last ODI against New Zealand, got some valuable runs to her name in the warm-up game too, scoring a century and helping India to a competitive 244. Photo: Getty Images 3/9 Harmanpreet Kaur was seen getting a rub on her back enroute to her century in the warm-up game. Photo: Getty Images 4/9 Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the Protean bowlers taking three wickets including those of Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav. Photo: Getty Images 5/9 South Africa skipper Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt brought the Proteas close to a win with knocks of 86(98) and 83(95) respectively. Photo: Getty Images 6/9 Rajeshwari Gayakwad won India the game, successfully defending eight runs in the final over of the match, taking two wickets in the process too. Her impressive final over helped India to a close two-run win. Photo: ICC/Getty 7/9 The teams also decided to play a mock super over. South Africa scored nine runs and India managed to pip the Proteas here too. Photo: Getty Images 8/9 India's next warm-up game will be against West Indies on March 1 in Rangiora. Photo: ICC/Getty 9/9