Women's Cricket

ICC Women’s ODI rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur, Chamari Athapaththu rise

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has moved up one slot to 13th position after a fine series against Sri Lanka helping her gain 12 rating points.

Team Sportstar
12 July, 2022 14:34 IST
12 July, 2022 14:34 IST
Hamranpreet Kaur has risen to No. 13 in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Hamranpreet Kaur has risen to No. 13 in the ICC ODI batting rankings. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has moved up one slot to 13th position after a fine series against Sri Lanka helping her gain 12 rating points.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu have risen in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings after the final match of their Women’s Championship (IWC) series played in Pallekele.

Athapaththu’s knock of 44 has helped her advance two spots to a career-best-equaling eighth position, which she had first attained after her epic 178 off 143 balls against Australia in the ODI World Cup in 2017.

Also Read
Commonwealth Games 2022: India announces women’s cricket team

Kaur has moved up one slot to 13th position, her Player of the Match effort of 75 helping her gain 12 rating points. Kaur, who finished with 119 runs and three wickets in India’s 3-0 win and named Player of the Series, has also moved up eight slots to 71st among bowlers and four spots to 20th  among all-rounders.

Other India batters to move up in the rankings include opener Shafali Verma (up three places to 33rd), Yastika Bhatia (up one place to 45th) and Pooja Vastrakar (up eight places to 53rd). In the rankings for bowlers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad is up three places to joint-ninth after grabbing three for 36 while Meghna Singh (up four places to 43rd) and Vastrakar (up two places to joint-48th) have also advanced.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

India takes unassailable 2-0 lead in WT20I series against Sri Lanka

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Jemimah Rodrigues on comeback performance: Every time you wear this India jersey, you're naturally pumped up

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us