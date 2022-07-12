Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu have risen in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings after the final match of their Women’s Championship (IWC) series played in Pallekele.

Athapaththu’s knock of 44 has helped her advance two spots to a career-best-equaling eighth position, which she had first attained after her epic 178 off 143 balls against Australia in the ODI World Cup in 2017.

Kaur has moved up one slot to 13th position, her Player of the Match effort of 75 helping her gain 12 rating points. Kaur, who finished with 119 runs and three wickets in India’s 3-0 win and named Player of the Series, has also moved up eight slots to 71st among bowlers and four spots to 20th among all-rounders.

Other India batters to move up in the rankings include opener Shafali Verma (up three places to 33rd), Yastika Bhatia (up one place to 45th) and Pooja Vastrakar (up eight places to 53rd). In the rankings for bowlers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad is up three places to joint-ninth after grabbing three for 36 while Meghna Singh (up four places to 43rd) and Vastrakar (up two places to joint-48th) have also advanced.