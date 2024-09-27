ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan match to be officiated by Aus-Protea duo of Sheridan and Agenbag

Australia’s Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag of South Africa have been appointed as on-field umpires for the marquee India-Pakistan match of next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Jacquline Williams of the West Indies will be the television umpire of the high-profile match to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6.

The ICC on Friday announced the complete list of match officials, an all-woman panel, with three referees and 10 umpires for the tournament to be held from October 3 to 20.

From India, GS Lakshmi will be one of the match referees, while Vrinda Rathi will be the only Indian umpire. The tournament begins on October 3 with an opening clash between Bangladesh and Scotland, which will be officiated by Claire Polosak of Australia and Agenbag. The Indians will begin their campaign on October 4 against New Zealand, a match to be officiated by Williams and Anna Harris of England with Polosak as the TV umpire.

For India’s game against Sri Lanka on October 9, New Zealand’s Kim Cotton Zealand and Agenbag will be the on-field umpires, while England’s Suzanne Redfern will be in charge of the TV umpire’s role.

As for India’s contest against Australia on October 13, Redfern and Cotton will handle the on-field duties, alongside Williams on TV.

The umpires and match referees for the semifinals and final, to be played on October 17, October 18 and October 20 respectively, will announced later.

The ninth edition of the tournament was supposed to be hosted by Bangladesh but was moved out due to the political unrest in the country. The tournament will take place across two venues in the UAE -- Dubai and Sharjah.