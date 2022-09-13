Women's Cricket

ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: India’s Renuka Singh jumps to 13th among bowlers

ICC T20I rankings: In the batters’ list, Deepti Sharma moved up three places to 33rd and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh climbed four places to 75th.

PTI
13 September, 2022 16:24 IST
Renuka, who bowled an economical spell, giving away just 23 runs in four overs in India’s nine-wicket loss to England in the first T20I in Chester-le-Street last week, has 612 rating points.

India seamer Renuka Singh has jumped five places to be 13th among bowlers while spinner Deepti Sharma continued to hold on to her seventh place in the latest ICC women’s T20I ranking released on Tuesday.

Renuka, who bowled an economical spell, giving away just 23 runs in four overs in India’s nine-wicket loss to England in the first T20I in Chester-le-Street last week, has 612 rating points.

Deepti continued to remain the only Indian bowler in the top 10 while also remaining static on fourth in the all-rounders’ list.

In the batters’ list, she moved up three places to 33rd and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh climbed four places to 75th.

Smriti Mandhana (710 points) was the highest-ranked Indian among batters at number four, while Shafali Verma (686) and Jemimah Rodrigues (624) were static on sixth and 10th respectively.

England all-rounder Sarah Glenn has closed in on compatriot Sophie Ecclestone after a fine show in the first match of the three-T20I series against India.

Glenn is at a career-best-equalling second position and just 13 rating points adrift of left-arm spinner Ecclestone.

England batters Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey, too, have made notable gains after the first match of their series.

Dunkley’s unbeaten 61 off 44 balls sees her move up 13 places to 44th position while Capsey’s brisk 32 not out off 20 deliveries has lifted her 12 places to 52nd. Freya Davis has gained nine places and is 59th among bowlers.

