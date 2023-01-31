Women's Cricket

ICC Women’s T20Is bowling rankings: Deepti Sharma snapping at Sophie Ecclestone’s heels

Deepti Sharma has reduced Sophie Ecclestone’s lead at the top of the bowlers ranking to just 26 points.

PTI
DUBAI 31 January, 2023 16:01 IST
DUBAI 31 January, 2023 16:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma has climbed to second spot in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings.

FILE PHOTO: Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma has climbed to second spot in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Deepti Sharma has reduced Sophie Ecclestone’s lead at the top of the bowlers ranking to just 26 points.

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has climbed to second spot and has the top position -- currently occupied by England’s Sophie Ecclestone -- in her sights in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who is leading the wicket-taker’s list in the ongoing Women’s T20I Tri-series in South Africa with nine scalps, has reduced the England left-arm spinner’s lead to just 26 rating points.

Deepti (737 points) moved up one spot, while South African left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who has picked four wickets in the Tri-series, also climbed a spot to occupy the third place with 732 points.

Also Read
Tendulkar to felicitate India’s U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winning team

If the duo continue their form, they could take Sophie’s top spot ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled in South Africa from February 10.

India and South Africa will square off in the T20I Tri-series final in East London on Thursday.

India left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also improved her rank four places and is currently 14th on the list of T20I bowlers.

There was a lot of movement inside the top-10 among bowlers this week, with Australia pacer Megan Schutt (up six places to fifth) and England seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt (up two spots to sixth) also gaining spots.

Australia right-hander Tahlia McGrath maintained a healthy buffer at the top in the T20I batting rankings, with classy South Africa top-order performer Laura Wolvaardt among the biggest movers behind her.

Laura improved four places to ninth on the back of her strong start to the Tri-series against India and the West Indies, while teammate Tazmin Brits jumped 10 spots to 18th after an impressive half-century last week.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews moved four places to 22nd overall on the updated T20I rankings for batters.

The only change inside the top-10 in the list for all-rounders saw Australia veteran Ellyse Perry take the 10th spot from Tahila following a half-century against Pakistan.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us