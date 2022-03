India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2022: Dream11 fantasy team, full squads

India takes on Australia in a Women's World Cup contest on Saturday.

After a batting debacle against England, Mithali Raj & Co. will be keen to excel with the bat. Australia, though, will be favourite; it hasn't lost a single game in this tournament so far.

PREVIEW - Hot and cold India needs complete performance against Australia

IND-W vs ENG-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Rachal Haynes, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jess Jonassen

Team Composition: AUS-W 7:4 IND-W

IND-W vs AUS-W PREDICTED XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

THE SQUADS

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia.

Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Reserve players: Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne