Women's WC Women's Cricket India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022: Dream11 fantasy team, Predicted XI, full squads ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Ahead of the clash between India and South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Sunday, a look at the Dream11 fantasy picks, predicted XI, and the squads. Team Sportstar 26 March, 2022 19:00 IST The Indian team has won three matches out of six, in the Women's World Cup so far. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 26 March, 2022 19:00 IST A semifinal berth is at stake for India in its Women's World Cup contest against South Africa on Sunday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.PREVIEW - Must-win game for IndiaA win or a tie will be enough for a berth in the top four of the points table, but defeat is likely to see India crash out. South Africa, on the other hand, has already qualified, sitting second in the points table, after six games.Sunday's game will be the third one played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. England and New Zealand beat Pakistan at the venue earlier in the week.IND-W v SA-W PREDICTED XIIndia: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune.IND-W vs SA-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Richa GhoshBatters: Laura Wolvaardt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti MandhanaAll-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Sneh Rana, Pooja VastrakarBowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna SinghTeam Composition: IND-W 7: 4 SA-WTHE SQUADSIndia Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia.Standby Players: S. Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil BahadurSouth Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (v-c), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :