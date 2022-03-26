India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022: Dream11 fantasy team, Predicted XI, full squads

A semifinal berth is at stake for India in its Women's World Cup contest against South Africa on Sunday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

PREVIEW - Must-win game for India

A win or a tie will be enough for a berth in the top four of the points table, but defeat is likely to see India crash out. South Africa, on the other hand, has already qualified, sitting second in the points table, after six games.

Sunday's game will be the third one played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. England and New Zealand beat Pakistan at the venue earlier in the week.

IND-W v SA-W PREDICTED XI India : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. South Africa : Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune.

IND-W vs SA-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

Team Composition: IND-W 7: 4 SA-W

THE SQUADS

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia.

Standby Players: S. Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (v-c), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt.