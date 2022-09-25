Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker’s end to get the last wicket and ensure India a clean sweep in the ODI series against England at Lord’s on Saturday.

With just 16 runs left to get, England, through Dean and last batter Freya Davies were in touching distance of a come-from-behind win, when Deepti showed great presence of mind to spot Dean backing up too much and to run her out.

READ | IND vs ENG: Deepti Sharma runs Dean out at non-striker’s end to win game for India

Recently, running out the non-striker has been moved from Law 41 (unfair play) to Law 38 (run out). According to the current law, the provision to run the non-striker out is clearly laid out in the Laws of Cricket. It is a thoroughly fair, legal act, as even Don Bradman, who was captain of that Australian team in 1947, insisted back then.

Law 41.16, which pertains to the “Non-striker leaving his/her ground early,” states: “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out.”

Here is how the England cricketers reacted to Sharma’s run-out:

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn't like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

There's surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable?



Just not cricket… https://t.co/VLGeddDlrz — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

It shouldn't be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand… — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 24, 2022