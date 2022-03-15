Women's WC Women's Cricket India vs England, Women's World Cup 2022: Dream11 fantasy team, Predicted XI, full squads ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Ahead of the India versus England clash at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, here is a look at the Dream11 fantasy picks, Predicted XI, and the squads. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 15 March, 2022 18:59 IST FILE PHOTO: After a century in the previous match against West Indies, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be high on confidence as India takes on England at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar CHENNAI 15 March, 2022 18:59 IST India will take on England in its round four match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. The Women in Blue are coming off a thumping 155-run victory over West Indies and will back themselves to outdo the defending champion - which is on a three-match losing streak - and avenge its 2017 World Cup final loss. READ | India vs England, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, most wicketsIND-W vs ENG-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Amy JonesBatters: Tammy Beaumont (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti MandhanaAll-rounders: Nat Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh RanaBowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja VastrakarTeam Composition: ENG-W 5:6 IND-W Credits Left: 0.0 ALSO READ | Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana slip in ICC Women's ODI RankingsIND-W vs ENG-W PREDICTED XIIndia Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh. England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Charlie Dean. ALSO READ | Women’s World Cup: England challenge ahead for buoyant IndiaTHE SQUADSIndia Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia.Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil BahadurEngland Women: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :