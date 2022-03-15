India vs England, Women's World Cup 2022: Dream11 fantasy team, Predicted XI, full squads

India will take on England in its round four match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

The Women in Blue are coming off a thumping 155-run victory over West Indies and will back themselves to outdo the defending champion - which is on a three-match losing streak - and avenge its 2017 World Cup final loss.

IND-W vs ENG-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Nat Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar

Team Composition: ENG-W 5:6 IND-W Credits Left: 0.0

IND-W vs ENG-W PREDICTED XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Charlie Dean.

THE SQUADS

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia.

Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.