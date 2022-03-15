India vs England, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, most wickets

India will look to avenge its 2017 World Cup final loss when it takes on defending champion England in its fourth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Mithali Raj and Co. will fancy their chances against a struggling English side which has lost all three of its games in the tournament so far and sits seventh on the eight-team points table. Meanwhile, India got its campaign back on a track with a 155-run drubbing of West Indies in its last fixture.

The head to head numbers between the sides in Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs), however, don't favour India, which has won 31 and lost 39 of the 72 matches played between the sides, with two ending in no results. In World Cups, India has managed only four wins in 11 meetings against England.

Here are all the stats you need to know ahead of the high-voltage clash on Wednesday.

All Women's ODIs

Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (2004), ENG-W - Charlotte Edwards (1102)

IND-W - Mithali Raj (2004), ENG-W - Charlotte Edwards (1102) Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur(107*), ENG-W - Claire Taylor (156*)

IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur(107*), ENG-W - Claire Taylor (156*) Most wickets: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (74), ENG-W - Katherine Brunt (41)

IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (74), ENG-W - Katherine Brunt (41) Best bowling performance: IND-W - Nooshin Al Khadeer (5/14), ENG-W - Anya Shrubsole (6/46)

IND-W - Nooshin Al Khadeer (5/14), ENG-W - Anya Shrubsole (6/46) Highest team totals: IND-W - 281/3 (June 24, 2017), ENG-W - 272/8 (February 3, 2013)

IND-W - 281/3 (June 24, 2017), ENG-W - 272/8 (February 3, 2013) Lowest team totals: IND-W - 59 all out (July 10, 2002), ENG-W - 50 all out (December 7, 2005)

ICC World Cups

Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (193), ENG-W - Charlotte Edwards (180)

IND-W - Mithali Raj (193), ENG-W - Charlotte Edwards (180) Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur (107*), ENG-W - Charlotte Edwards (109)

IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur (107*), ENG-W - Charlotte Edwards (109) Most wickets: IND-W - Diana Edulji (10), ENG-W - Anya Shrubsole (7)

IND-W - Diana Edulji (10), ENG-W - Anya Shrubsole (7) Best bowling performance: IND-W - Diana Edulji (4/12), ENG-W - Anya Shrubsole (6/46)

IND-W - Diana Edulji (4/12), ENG-W - Anya Shrubsole (6/46) Highest team totals: IND-W - 281/3 (June 24, 2017), ENG-W - 272/8 (February 3, 2013)

IND-W - 281/3 (June 24, 2017), ENG-W - 272/8 (February 3, 2013) Lowest team totals: IND-W - 61 all out (January 31, 1982), ENG-W - 131 all out (January 20, 1982)

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS ENGLAND LIVE?