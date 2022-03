India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy Team

India will lock horns with New Zealand at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Hamilton on Thursday and hope to carry the winning momentum after it thrashed arch-rival Pakistan by 107 runs in its tournament opener on Sunday.

IND-W vs NZ-W DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (vc)

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Jess Kerr

Team Composition: NZ-W 5:6 IND-W Credits Left: 0.0

IND-W vs NZ-W PREDICTED XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen.

THE SQUADS

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia.

Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jones, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin (wk), Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.