Women's WC Women's Cricket India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Where to watch, full squads India will take on New Zealand in its second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Hamilton on Thursday after thrashing arch-rival Pakistan in its tournament opener. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 09 March, 2022 19:10 IST FILE PHOTO: India will look to register its second straight win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 against New Zealand on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar CHENNAI 09 March, 2022 19:10 IST After a thumping 107-run win over Pakistan in its tournament opener, India will take on host New Zealand in its second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Thursday in Hamilton. READ: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022: Stats you need to knowThe White Ferns, meanwhile, are heading into the contest on the back of a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh after losing to West Indies by three runs in its opening match. WHERE TO WATCH IND VS NZ, ICC WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2022 LIVE?India vs New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 6:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. THE SQUADSIndia Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil BahadurREAD: Shafali will come good soon, is hitting the ball well in nets: JhulanNew Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jones, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin (wk), Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.