India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Where to watch, full squads

India will kickstart its ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday with a game against Pakistan at the Bay Oval.

Pakistan, which is yet to win a match against India, will hope to register its first victory against Mithali Raj and Co.

WHERE TO WATCH THE ICC WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2022 IN INDIA?

The Star Sports Network is set to be the official broadcaster of the Women's World Cup matches in India. The live streaming will be done via Disney+Hotstar.

SQUADS

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Javeria Khan, Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Anam Amin, Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana

Standby Players: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia

Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur