Women's Cricket

IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: When and Where to watch India vs Pakistan today?

IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Get the Live Streaming Info, when and where to watch and telecast details as India faces Pakistan in Cape Town on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
12 February, 2023 09:15 IST
12 February, 2023 09:15 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India against Pakistan in its T20 World Cup 2023 opener on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India against Pakistan in its T20 World Cup 2023 opener on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Get the Live Streaming Info, when and where to watch and telecast details as India faces Pakistan in Cape Town on Sunday.

India will take on Pakistab in its Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday.

India has met Pakistan six times since the inaugural edition in 2009, winning on four occasions.

Also Read
Five memorable India-Pakistan women’s T20 battles

IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming info

When is India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, February 12.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

Also Read
IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup preview: Pakistan look to break India grip at WC

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will begin?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 12.

What time will the toss between India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 take place?

The toss of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will happen at 6:00 PM IST on February 12

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us