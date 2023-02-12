IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: When and Where to watch India vs Pakistan today?

India will take on Pakistab in its Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday.

India has met Pakistan six times since the inaugural edition in 2009, winning on four occasions.

IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming info

When is India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, February 12.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will begin?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 12.

What time will the toss between India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 take place?

The toss of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will happen at 6:00 PM IST on February 12

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas