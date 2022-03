India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022: Dream11 Fantasy Team, Predicted XI

India and West Indies will face off in their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 encounter at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Mithali Raj and Co., who were thrashed by host New Zealand by 62 runs on Thursday, will look to snap the Windies' two-match unbeaten streak.

IND-W vs WI-W DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Chedean Nation

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar

Team Composition: WI-W 5:6 IND-W Credits Left: 1.0

IND-W vs WI-W PREDICTED XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh.

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed (vc), Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell.

THE SQUADS

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia.

Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight (wk), Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams (wk).