Australia hasn’t cashed in on loose deliveries as much as India: Healy

The Australian skipper reckoned her batters needed to punish the loose deliveries more and hoped her bowlers can limit the damage Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh can inflict at the death.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 13 December, 2022 20:13 IST
Alyssa Healy of Australia reacts during the second T20I against India at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on on Sunday.

Alyssa Healy of Australia reacts during the second T20I against India at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australia captain Alyssa Healy confirmed that fast bowler Darcy Brown, who missed the first two T20Is against India, will be available for selection when the two teams meet at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday for the third fixture of the five-match series.

“I think she’s medically cleared for that last game, potentially. She was in her room for a few days, and might be a bit undergone. But it’s more than likely that she’ll come back into our XI. She offers real pace and bounce with the ball and I think that’s something that we can use to our advantage,” Healy said on the eve of the game.

After playing the first two games at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, the remainder of the series will now be held at the Brabourne Stadium. So, how would the visiting team cope with the change in conditions?

'Will focus on U-19 World Cup after Australia series': Richa Ghosh ahead of third T20I

“We’ve probably identified that we can’t afford to miss big with the ball. We’ve been punished, they’ve cleared the boundary when we missed. And we probably haven’t done that with the bat as much when India have missed with the ball. In that regard, we’ve played here before,” she said.

“It’s a very high-scoring ground, generally a pretty good wicket. I think the last time there was a bit more pace and bounce in this wicket. We thought it might suit our bowling attack a bit more, but we know we have to be really on with the ball, in particular at the death. I think we have to really know our plans there and try and limit the damage that Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur and those Indian big-hitters can have at the back-end,” the captain said.

The Australian team played at the Brabourne Stadium in 2018 and that experience will come in handy for the remainder of the series.

“We haven’t seen it (the wicket) this time around. The last time we played here was in 2018. We’re going to have to adapt really quickly and adjust to that. I thought that the D.Y. Patil wicket was amazing. It was great for the contest of the game. I thought it offered enough for both sides. I remember this was a pretty high scoring and flat wicket.”

