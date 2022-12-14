IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India Women and Australia Women will lock horns in the third T20I at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The series is level 1-1 and both teams will hope to take a lead in the five-match series.

IND-W VS AUS-W PREDICTED XI

India Women

India has played the same XI in both matches so far, but might bench pacer Meghna Singh for the third game. Meghna has leaked runs in both matches - she went for 14 in one over in the last match and didn’t bowl after that. All-rounder Harleen Deol - though not a like-for-like replacement for Meghna - might get a chance on Wednesday. Her inclusion will also add heft to the batting line-up.

India Women Predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh.

Australia Women

Australia had made two changes in the second T20I, with Heather Graham and Phoebe Litchfield coming in for Grace Harris, who was unwell, and the injured Jess Jonassen. While both Graham and Litchfield are likely to retain their spots, fast-bowler Megan Schutt might lose her place in the team to Darcie Brown, who is fit for selection and likely to feature in the XI, as indicated by captain Alyssa Healy on Tuesday.

Australia Women Predicted XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown.

IND-W VS AUS-W DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Richa Ghosh Batters:Beth Mooney (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia McGrath (vc) All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Heather Graham Bowlers: Alana King, Renuka Singh Thakur, Darcie Brown Team Composition: IND-W 5:6 AUS-W Credits Left: 9.5