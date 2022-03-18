India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, most wickets

India will perhaps be confronting its toughest opponent on Saturday in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Australia has won all its matches so far in the tournament, and is perched at the top of the points table thanks to a better net run-rate than South Africa.

PREVIEW - 'Hot and cold' India needs complete performance v Australia

Australia has had an excellent run in the last two years in ODIs, its record streak of 26 broken by India in September last year.

After two losses and two wins, India occupies the fourth spot among all teams in the Women's World Cup. A loss again will diminish its chances of making it to the knockouts.

HEAD - TO - HEAD : Australia and India have played 49 ODIs between them. Australia has won 39, while India has won 10.

All Women's ODIs (AUSvIND)

Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (1055), AUS-W - Karen Rolton (924)

IND-W - Mithali Raj (1055), AUS-W - Karen Rolton (924) Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur(171 n.o.), AUS-W - Alyssa Healy (133 n.o.)

IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur(171 n.o.), AUS-W - Alyssa Healy (133 n.o.) Most wickets: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (30), AUS-W - Lisa Sthalekar (36)

IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (30), AUS-W - Lisa Sthalekar (36) Best bowling performance: IND-W - Nooshin Al Khadeer (4/41), AUS-W - Elysse Perry (5/19)

IND-W - Nooshin Al Khadeer (4/41), AUS-W - Elysse Perry (5/19) Highest team totals: IND-W - 268, AUS-W - 323

IND-W - 268, AUS-W - 323 Lowest team totals: IND-W - 64, AUS-W - 69

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS AUSTRALIA LIVE?