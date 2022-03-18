Women's WC Women's Cricket India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, most wickets ICC Women's World Cup 2022: In 49 women's ODIs between the two teams, Australia has won 39 matches. Team Sportstar 18 March, 2022 22:16 IST Jhulan Goswami is the highest wicket-taker for India in clashes against Australia. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 18 March, 2022 22:16 IST India will perhaps be confronting its toughest opponent on Saturday in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Australia has won all its matches so far in the tournament, and is perched at the top of the points table thanks to a better net run-rate than South Africa.PREVIEW - 'Hot and cold' India needs complete performance v AustraliaAustralia has had an excellent run in the last two years in ODIs, its record streak of 26 broken by India in September last year.After two losses and two wins, India occupies the fourth spot among all teams in the Women's World Cup. A loss again will diminish its chances of making it to the knockouts.HEAD - TO - HEAD: Australia and India have played 49 ODIs between them. Australia has won 39, while India has won 10.All Women's ODIs (AUSvIND)Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (1055), AUS-W - Karen Rolton (924)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur(171 n.o.), AUS-W - Alyssa Healy (133 n.o.)Most wickets: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (30), AUS-W - Lisa Sthalekar (36)Best bowling performance: IND-W - Nooshin Al Khadeer (4/41), AUS-W - Elysse Perry (5/19)Highest team totals: IND-W - 268, AUS-W - 323Lowest team totals: IND-W - 64, AUS-W - 69WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS AUSTRALIA LIVE?India vs Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 6:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :