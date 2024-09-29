Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats West Indies by 20 runs in warm-up match; England loses by 33 runs vs Australia

A flamboyant fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues and a clinical bowling performance helped India beat West Indies by 20 runs in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game at the ICCA 2 Ground in Dubai on Sunday.

Having lost the toss and been put in to bat, the Indians found themselves in trouble when Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana all fell early.

Hayley Matthews took two of those wickets, on her way to figures of four for 17, leaving India at 23 for three.

But Jemimah and Yastika Bhatia (24) responded by putting on 50 runs before Matthews removed Bhatia.

Rodrigues continued to provide the foundation, eventually falling for 52 when she was run out, as India ended up making 141 for eight.

The Windies then endured an even worse start than India, slipping to 13 for three, including a five-ball duck for Matthews.

They responded through Shemaine Campbelle (20) and Chinelle Henry (59 not out), who put on 57 for the fourth wicket.

But once Campbell had departed, Deepti Sharma (2/11) stepped up with two wickets in an over and the Windies ended up on 121 for eight, 20 runs short.

Champs hit the ground running

Australia delivered a strong first outing in the UAE as its warmed up for the defence of its crown.

Having been put into bat, the Australians made 162/6 from their 20 overs with Beth Mooney giving them the perfect start. She needed just 30 balls to crack a half-century, helping set the platform despite Alyssa Healy (12) and Ellyse Perry (7) not firing.

A partnership of 50 with Ashleigh Gardner (21) was broken by Charlie Dean (1/16) but Tahlia McGrath (31) and Georgia Wareham (18 not out) both scored quickly to push Australia to a more than competitive total.

Lauren Bell was the pick of the England bowlers, taking two for 29, including Healy early.

England showed plenty of intent in their chase, Maia Bouchier hitting a quickfire 17 before she was the first to depart, caught behind off Darcie Brown.

That brought Alice Capsey to the crease, and she impressed on her way to 40 from just 34 balls.

She did not get a huge amount of support however, with wickets falling at regular intervals, McGrath grabbing three of them including the all-important Nat Sciver-Brunt on her way to figures of three for 18.

Spin twins set up Kiwi success

Three wickets apiece for Leigh Kasperek and Amelia Kerr had South Africa in all sorts of trouble as New Zealand won by eight wickets against last year’s World Cup runners-up.

Eden Carson made the early inroads as South Africa were bowled out for just 92, although they did play out their full 20 overs.

Carson removed Tamzin Brits with just the second ball and ended up with figures of two for 21 from her four overs.

Laura Wolvaardt provided the only real resistance, scoring 33 before she became the first of Kasperek’s (3/7) three victims.

From the other end, Kerr (3/13) was just as accurate, as the pair combined for eight overs, six wickets and just 20 runs conceded.

The chase was a formality for New Zealand, with Suzie Bates run out for 17 before Kerr and skipper Sophie Devine added 36 for the second wicket.

While Kerr eventually departed for a run-a-ball 37, Devine finished unbeaten on 35 as she and Brooke Halliday saw New Zealand home.