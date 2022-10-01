Women's Cricket

India remains static on 4th in ODI and T20I rankings after annual update

India has maintained its fourth spot in the ICC women’s ODI and T20I team rankings after the world body carried out an annual update on Saturday.

PTI
01 October, 2022 13:14 IST
India maintained its fourth spot in the ICC women’s ODI and T20I team rankings.

India maintained its fourth spot in the ICC women’s ODI and T20I team rankings. | Photo Credit: AP

India has gained a point and now has 104 points in the ODI rankings.

In the T20 list, the Commonwealth Games silver medallists’ rating points has increased by four as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side sits on 266 points in the latest update, which expunges results from the 2018-19 season, weights the 2019-20 and 2020-2021 seasons at 50 per cent and the 2021-22 matches at 100 per cent.

Australia has established a record margin at the top of the ODI team rankings while also increasing its lead in the T20I team rankings.

The Commonwealth Games and World Cup champions have stretched their lead over South Africa from 48 to 51 rating points in the ODI rankings, which is the biggest lead ever by any international men’s or women’s side in any form of the game.

Its lead over second-placed T20I team England has increased from 14 to 18 rating points.

There is no change of positions in the ODI rankings.

Australia has gained three rating points and sit comfortably at 170, with South Africa (119), England (116), India (104) and New Zealand (101) the other teams holding three-figure rating points.

In T20Is, Australia is on 299 rating points, stretching its lead over second-placed England from 14 to 18 rating points.

New Zealand maintained its third position, while South Africa has overtaken the West Indies to fifth position.

