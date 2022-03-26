Women's WC Women's Cricket India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, most wickets ICC Women's World Cup 2022: In 27 women's ODIs between the two teams, India has won 15 matches. Team Sportstar 26 March, 2022 19:00 IST Lizelle Lee has the most runs for South Africa in Women's ODIs against India. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 26 March, 2022 19:00 IST The two Women's World Cup contests on Sunday - between India and South Africa and between England and Bangladesh - will determine the semifinal line-up. PREVIEW - Must-win game for IndiaA win or a tie for India will be enough to see it through to the semifinals. India has three wins out of six in the Women's World Cup so far, and is currently fifth in the points table. South Africa has had an excellent run in the group stages, winning four out of its six games, and losing just one match (against Australia). Laura Wolvaardt has been the team's most prolific run-maker, scoring 353 runs in six innings. HEAD - TO - HEAD: South Africa and India have played 27 ODIs between them. India has won 15, while South Africa has won 11.All Women's ODIs (INDvSA)Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (814), SA-W - Lizelle Lee (579)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Smriti Mandhana (135), SA-W - Lizelle Lee (132 n.o.)Most wickets: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (34), SA-W - Shabnim Ismail (23)Best bowling performance: IND-W - Deepa Marathe (4/1), SA-W - Dane van Niekerk (4/9)Highest team totals: IND-W - 302, SA-W - 273Lowest team totals: IND-W - 114, SA-W - 80WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA LIVE?India vs Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 6:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :