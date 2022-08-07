Women's Cricket

IND vs AUS Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: India Women eye gold against Australia; Toss at 9:00 PM IST updates

CWG 2022 Cricket Final: Get the live score updates, commentary and highlights of the India vs Australia Commonwealth Games 2022 final on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 07 August, 2022 19:36 IST
India‘s Renuka Singh celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket against Australia during the Group A match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

India‘s Renuka Singh celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket against Australia during the Group A match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 T20 final between India and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Match starts at 9:30 PM IST. Toss at 9:00 PM IST.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the first-ever women’s cricket competition at the Commonwealth Games. on Sunday. While the Meg Lanning-side side will be favourite ahead of the match, Harmanpreet Kaur’s brigade has given enough reason to believe that they can pull off an upset. In fact, they almost did in the CWG 2022 opener when Renuka Singh Thakur’s sensational opening burst of swing bowling wrecked the Australian top order before Harris Grace and Ashleigh Gardner combined to pull off a three-wicket heist.

India will also take a lot of confidence from its narrow four-run win over England in the semifinal on Saturday as the team held its nerve in a crunch game, which is something that hasn’t been the case in big-ticket events of late. Meanwhile, Australia quite expectedly beat New Zealand by five wickets in the other semifinal on Saturday to set up an India-Australia title clash.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FINAL LIVE
The Commonwealth Games 2022 T20 final between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 9:30 PM IST. The match will also be LIVE streamed on the SonyLIV app.

