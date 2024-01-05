MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs Australia Women T20Is, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head in T20Is: Here is a look at the win/loss record, leading run-scorers and highest wicket-takers in India versus Australia women’s T20I matches. 

Published : Jan 05, 2024 08:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Kaur of India during the practice session ahead of T20 Match between India (women) and Australia (women) at D Y Patil Stadium.
Harmanpreet Kaur of India during the practice session ahead of T20 Match between India (women) and Australia (women) at D Y Patil Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
Harmanpreet Kaur of India during the practice session ahead of T20 Match between India (women) and Australia (women) at D Y Patil Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The last few weeks have been challenging for Harmanpreet Kaur. Even though the Indian team created history by defeating England and Australia in solitary Tests last month, the captain has had a poor outing with the bat in white-ball cricket.

After managing scores of 26, 9 and 6 in the three T20Is against England, Harmanpreet’s woes continued in the just-concluded three-match ODI series against Australia, with a tally of 17 runs.

However, as the home team gears up for the T20I series against the same opponent, beginning on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium, the India captain is leaving no stone unturned to return to form.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in T20Is
Played: 31
India Women won: 7 (including one Super Over win)
Australia Women won: 23
No Result - 1
Last Result: Australia won by five runs (2023; Cape Town) - World Cup Semifinal
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in T20Is in India
Played: 12
India Women won: 2
Australia Women won: 19
Last Result: Australia Women won by 54 runs (2022; Brabourne)
India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in T20Is
IND (Highest score) vs AUS: 187/5 in 20 overs (2022; DY Patil)
IND (Lowest score) vs AUS: 62 all-out in 18.2 (2011; Billericay)
AUS (Highest score) vs IND: 196/4 in 20 overs (2022; Brabourne)
AUS (Lowest score) vs IND: 89 all-out 18.5 overs (2012; Visakhapatnam)
IND (Highest individual score) vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana - 83 off 55 balls (2018; Providence)
IND (Best bowling figures) vs AUS: Jhulan Goswami - 5 for 11 (2012; Visakhapatnam)
AUS (Highest individual score) vs IND: Ashleigh Gardner - 93 off 57 balls (2020; Melbourne)
AUS (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Jess Jonassen - 5/12 (2020; Melbourne)

Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women T20Is

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Beth Mooney (AUS) 22 817 48.05 89* 8
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) 30 780 28.88 65 4
Smriti Mandhana (IND) 22 625 29.76 83 6

Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women T20Is

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Economy
Ellyse Perry (AUS) 26 24 15.79 4/12 5.55
Jess Jonassen (AUS) 19 22 14.13 5/12 5.70
Deepti Sharma (IND) 19 22 21.72 2/24 7.33

