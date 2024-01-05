PREVIEW
The last few weeks have been challenging for Harmanpreet Kaur. Even though the Indian team created history by defeating England and Australia in solitary Tests last month, the captain has had a poor outing with the bat in white-ball cricket.
ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards
After managing scores of 26, 9 and 6 in the three T20Is against England, Harmanpreet’s woes continued in the just-concluded three-match ODI series against Australia, with a tally of 17 runs.
However, as the home team gears up for the T20I series against the same opponent, beginning on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium, the India captain is leaving no stone unturned to return to form.
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in T20Is
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in T20Is in India
India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in T20Is
Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women T20Is
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Beth Mooney (AUS)
|22
|817
|48.05
|89*
|8
|Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)
|30
|780
|28.88
|65
|4
|Smriti Mandhana (IND)
|22
|625
|29.76
|83
|6
Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women T20Is
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Economy
|Ellyse Perry (AUS)
|26
|24
|15.79
|4/12
|5.55
|Jess Jonassen (AUS)
|19
|22
|14.13
|5/12
|5.70
|Deepti Sharma (IND)
|19
|22
|21.72
|2/24
|7.33
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs Australia Women T20Is, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
- La Liga: Barcelona edges Las Palmas with late Gundogan goal; Sevilla loses 0-2 to Athletic
- Manchester United keeper Onana available for Wigan Cup game, says Ten Hag
- Sancho on verge of Borussia Dortmund return - Reports
- Gardner, Kerr among nominees for top women’s award
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE