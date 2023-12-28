India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

After registering its first Test win over Australia last week, India will look to improve its One-Day International record against the side as the three-match ODI series gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Thursday.

Their last meeting in the format came during the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand where Australia secured a comfortable six-wicket victory while chasing 278.

Australia has dominated the ODI fixtures against India, winning 40 out of the 50 matches. India has only 10 wins.

As the ODI series gets underway, here are the head-to-head and individual records in the fixture so far:

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs Played: 50 India Women won: 10 Australia Women won: 40 Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Auckland 2022)

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India Played: 21 India Women won: 4 Australia Women won: 17 Last Result: Australia Women won by 97 runs (Vadodra 2018)

India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in ODIs IND (Highest score) vs AUS: 281/4 (42); Derby, 2017 IND (Lowest score) vs AUS: 74 (42); Auckland, 1982 AUS (Highest score) vs IND: 332/7 (50); Vadodra, 2018 AUS (Lowest score) vs IND: 77 (36.4); Chennai, 2004 IND (Highest individual score) vs AUS: Harmanpreet Kaur 171*(115); Derby, 2017 IND (Best bowling figures) vs AUS: Nooshin Al Khadeer 4/41(10); Adelaide, 2006 AUS (Highest individual score) vs IND: Alyssa Healy 133(115); Vadodra, 2018 AUS (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Ellyse Perry 5/19(8.1); Mumbai, 2012

Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Mithali Raj (IND) 37 1123 34.03 89 9/0 Karen Rolton (AUS) 25 934 54.35 107* 7/2 Alex Blackwell (AUS) 28 881 41.95 114 7/2 Lisa Sthalekar (AUS) 26 667 37.05 104* 4/1 Meg Lanning (AUS) 16 645 46.07 128 4/1

Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs