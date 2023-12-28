India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

After registering its first Test win over Australia last week, India will look to improve its One-Day International record against the side as the three-match ODI series gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Thursday.
Their last meeting in the format came during the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand where Australia secured a comfortable six-wicket victory while chasing 278.
Australia has dominated the ODI fixtures against India, winning 40 out of the 50 matches. India has only 10 wins.
As the ODI series gets underway, here are the head-to-head and individual records in the fixture so far:
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India
India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in ODIs
Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Mithali Raj (IND)
|37
|1123
|34.03
|89
|9/0
|Karen Rolton (AUS)
|25
|934
|54.35
|107*
|7/2
|Alex Blackwell (AUS)
|28
|881
|41.95
|114
|7/2
|Lisa Sthalekar (AUS)
|26
|667
|37.05
|104*
|4/1
|Meg Lanning (AUS)
|16
|645
|46.07
|128
|4/1
Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Economy
|Lisa Sthalekar (AUS)
|26
|36
|20.19
|4/20
|3.44
|Ellyse Perry (AUS)
|21
|32
|23.90
|5/19
|4.54
|Jhulan Goswami (IND)
|33
|30
|37.36
|3/6
|3.92
|Cathyrn Fitzpatrick (AUS)
|16
|26
|17.15
|5/29
|2.97
|Neetu David (IND)
|15
|21
|22.90
|3/27
|3.62
