India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 Live: Mithali falls for golden duck after Mandhana, Shafali depart in quick succession

IND 80/3 in 19 overs: Good over. Nahida tosses it up for the large part of this over. Kaur drives a full-toss to mid off for a single and that's the only run to come from it.

IND 79/3 in 18 overs: Yastika slices behind point for a couple. Two more for the left-hander through the off side. Just four from the Ritu Moni over.

IND 75/3 in 17 overs: Salma Khatun is back into the attack. A tough rebuilding phase for Kaur and Yastika but they have the temperament to pull through. Just a single for Yastika.

IND 74/3 in 16 overs: Verma starts off with two dot balls. OUT! Verma is gone too. She was beaten with change of pace outside off and the keeper was quick to dislodge the bails after Verma ventured out of her crease a bit. OUT! It's all happening here as Mithali Raj perishes for a golden duck. Chips the first ball straight to mid off trying to drive the ball on the up. Mithali Raj c Fahima Khatun b Ritu Moni 0(1b 0x4 0x6). Harmanpreet fends off the remaining two balls and denies Ritu a hat-trick.

IND 74/1 in 15 overs: Two singles off the first five balls off Nahida. OUT! Mandhana holes out at backward square leg. A loose shot and she will be gutted to have perished on this very ordinary ball that was drifting down leg side. Smriti Mandhana c Fargana Hoque b Nahida Akter 30(51b 3x4 0x6).

IND 72/0 in 14 overs: Mandhana starts off with a brace through mid wicket with a flick. A single through extra cover off the backfoot next ball. FOUR! Length ball outside off and Verma bunts this behind and past the keeper for a boundary. A couple of singles more to end the over. Nine runs from the Ritu Moni over.

IND 63/0 in 13 overs: Nahida continues. Just a couple of singles from the over. Again Nahida ensures she doesn't provide the length for Verma to launch.

IND 61/0 in 12 overs: FOUR! Lucky runs for Verma as he is lured into the drive outside off and finds a thick edge that trickles to the third man fence. Ritu Moni is on with her medium pace from over the wicket. Loud appeal for caught behind as the keeper is very interested. Bangladesh reviews. Nothing on UltraEdge and Verma survives. A single to end the over and Verma on strike.

IND 56/0 in 11 overs: Just four singles from this Nahida over. A good length ploy keeps the batters quiet after Verma was unforgiving to anything pitched up in the previous over.

IND 52/0 in 10 overs: FOUR! Verma now attack the pacer Jahanara. A slight shimmy down the track and chips it over mid on. FOUR! Full on off Verma punishes it with a slight shuffle and wristy flick over mid wicket. FOUR! Short and wide outside off and Verma cuts this through point for another boundary. Fifty up for India in 10 overs.

IND 39/0 in 9 overs: First bowling change as Nahida Akter comes on to bowl. Beaten! Verma is deceived with a skiddy arm ball that rushes past her outside edge. SIX! Verma on the charge. In the slot this time and Verma opens her arms and launches it over long on. She wants to go big next ball too and lofts it straight down the ground but just a couple. FOUR! Verma takes a big stride forward and smashes it over mid wicket for a one-bounce boundary. Good comeback by Nahida who beats Verma's inside edge this time and the ball runs away behind for a two byes.

IND 25/0 in 8 overs: Jahanara comes round the wicket to Mandhana. She punches to cover for one after a couple of dots. Verma continues to work out for the singles. She flicks to mid wicket for a quick single. Mandhana drives a full one outside off but straight to point.

IND 23/0 in 7 overs: FOUR! Mandhana cuts loose. Gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over cover and mid off and over the inner circle. One more for Mandhana from that Khatun over.

IND 18/0 IN 6 overs: Verma continues to find the fielder at point and is now on 2 off seven balls. A late dab through the slip cordon for just one. Mandhana keeps strike with a extra cover drive that fetches her one. Two from the over and an interesting stat tells us the Bangladesh is the most economical team in the tournament.

IND 16/0 in 5 overs: Maiden over from Khatun and the ploy of employing spin early on is paying off. A bit of confusion between the batters as Mandhana calls for a single and then sends Verma back to the non-striker's end.

IND 16/0 in 4 overs: Mandhana cuts off the backfoot behind point and a misfield gives her a couple of runs. Verma ends the over with a couple of backfoot punches straight to point. Three runs from the over.

IND 13/0 in 3 overs: Just a couple of singles from that Khatun over. She drags her length back to deny the batters to drive the ball around.

IND 11/0 in 2 overs: Verma edges the first one wide of first slip and gets a single. Jahanara shaped it nicely away first ball. FOUR! Three dots and Mandhana finally pierces the ball between point and cover with a sweetly-timed cover drive. FOUR! Decked in short and Mandhana swivels and pulls it to the square leg fence.

IND 2/0 in 1 over: Bangladesh will get straight into the action with spin. Salma Khatun with the ball. Not much turn though in that first over. A couple for Mandhana from the over.

We are done with the national anthems and live action will get underway soon. Shafali Verma is hope to finally get going in the tournament and give a glimpse of the impact she can have on the team.

PREVIEW

An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when it takes on a spirited Bangladesh in its must-win ICC Women's World Cup league match on Tuesday.

India's problems has compounded over the course of its campaign, which has seen it win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.

India finds itself in a tricky spot as it has not gelled as a unit so far and it is something to correct against Bangladesh, who have shown a lot of promise in its maiden ODI World Cup appearance.

Bangladesh has run most of its opponents close in the four games it has played so far and that includes a memorable win over Pakistan.

Ahead of the India game, captain Nigar Sultana said the more they play at this level, the better they will become.

"We never got to play a lot of ODI games in the past. We have a proper FTP now. We want to show we are comfortable and we are capable at this level. Every game is a big opportunity for all of us," said Sultana.

Bangladesh failed to chase down 141 against the West Indies in their last game after a brilliant bowling performance and batting is one area they will need to improve significantly.

"We need to ensure we don't make the mistakes we made in the last game," added Sultana.

Toss Update: India won the toss and elected to bat

5 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today will see two games - Australia vs South Africa and India take on Bangladesh. Catch the second game here.

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup India vs Bangladesh match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar at 6:30 AM IST.