India-W vs England-W Live streaming info, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch

IND-W vs ENG-W Live streaming info: Here is how you can watch the India vs England match on Tuesday.

13 September, 2022 21:07 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur's side lost the first T20I by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street on Saturday. 

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side lost the first T20I by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian women’s cricket team will face the England women in the second T20I at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side lost the first T20I by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Women’s 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England women 2nd T20I match will be streamed LIVE on Sony LIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs ENG Women’s 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England women 2nd T20I match will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

When will the India vs England women 2nd T20I match start? The India vs England women’s 2nd T20I match will be will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England women 2nd T20I match be match be held?

The India vs England women’s 2nd T20I match will be held in County Ground, Derby.

Squads
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Kate Cross

