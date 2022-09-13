The Indian women’s cricket team will face the England women in the second T20I at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side lost the first T20I by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Women’s 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England women 2nd T20I match will be streamed LIVE on Sony LIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs ENG Women’s 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England women 2nd T20I match will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

When will the India vs England women 2nd T20I match start? The India vs England women’s 2nd T20I match will be will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England women 2nd T20I match be match be held?

The India vs England women’s 2nd T20I match will be held in County Ground, Derby.