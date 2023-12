India women vs England women, Dream 11 prediction: Squads, predicted XIs of IND-W vs ENG-W Test

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s side will take on Heather Knight’s England in an one-off Test at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Read the full preview here

Predicted playing 11s:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Meghna Singh.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean

Dream 11 fantasy team Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana All-rounders: Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone , Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Renuka Thakur Team composition: IND 5:6 ENG | Credits left: 7

SQUADS

INDIA: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Shubha Satheesh, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

ENGLAND: Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer