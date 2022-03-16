IND v ENG Women's World Cup 2022 Live Score: Where and when to watch India vs England; Dream11 Fantasy picks

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and Dhruva Prasad bringing you the latest from the WC game between England and India in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Watch how psychologist Mugdha Bavare is helping the Women in Blue in their campaign in New Zealand?

Meet the team's sports psychologist who is working on the mental aspect of the game with #TeamIndia at the #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/bVS9cTgAAy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 15, 2022

5AM: England, the defending champion, hasn’t been off to a good start. Heather Knight & Co. have lost all three of their matches to slip down to the seventh spot in the points table. Their inability to close matches in the dying minutes has proved costly.

If they lose on Wednesday, the possibility of making it to the top four will diminish, and they will have to depend on other results.

4:45AM: TOURNAMENT SO FAR:

INDIA:

Beat Pakistan by 107 runs

Lost to New Zealand by 62 runs

Beat West Indies by 155 runs

ENGLAND:

Lost to Australia by 12 runs

Lost to West Indies by 7 runs

Lost to South Africa by 3 wickets

4:30 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, India takes on England in a crucial fixture in Mount Maunganui.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The India vs West Indies match will begin at 6:30 AM IST.