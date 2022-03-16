Women's Cricket IND v ENG Women's World Cup 2022 Live Score: Where and when to watch India vs England; Dream11 Fantasy picks Women's World Cup 2022 IND vs ENG: Get live scores, commentary and updates from the CWC game between England and India in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 March, 2022 05:08 IST England, having lost all three of its World Cup fixtures so far, is hoping to resurrect its title defence against the very opponent it beat in the 2017 World Cup final -India. (File photo) - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 March, 2022 05:08 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and Dhruva Prasad bringing you the latest from the WC game between England and India in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.Watch how psychologist Mugdha Bavare is helping the Women in Blue in their campaign in New Zealand? ?Meet the team's sports psychologist who is working on the mental aspect of the game with #TeamIndia at the #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/bVS9cTgAAy— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 15, 2022 5AM: England, the defending champion, hasn’t been off to a good start. Heather Knight & Co. have lost all three of their matches to slip down to the seventh spot in the points table. Their inability to close matches in the dying minutes has proved costly.If they lose on Wednesday, the possibility of making it to the top four will diminish, and they will have to depend on other results.IND-W vs ENG-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Amy JonesBatters: Tammy Beaumont (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti MandhanaAll-rounders: Nat Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh RanaBowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja VastrakarTeam Composition: ENG-W 5:6 IND-W Credits Left: 0.04:45AM: TOURNAMENT SO FAR:INDIA:Beat Pakistan by 107 runsLost to New Zealand by 62 runsBeat West Indies by 155 runsENGLAND:Lost to Australia by 12 runsLost to West Indies by 7 runsLost to South Africa by 3 wickets View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) 4:30 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Today, India takes on England in a crucial fixture in Mount Maunganui. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) Where to watch - Live Streaming detailsThe ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The India vs West Indies match will begin at 6:30 AM IST.