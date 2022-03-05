India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Top five IND v PAK WODIs

Arch rivals India and Pakistan are set to begin their respective ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaigns by locking horns with each other at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Pakistan, yet to beat India in women's One-Day Internationals, will be looking for a revival of fortunes, even as the Women in Blue will be hoping to register their 11th straight victory over their opponent in the 50-over format.

Here's a look at the top five encounters between India and Pakistan in WODIs.

1. Women's Asia Cup 2005/06, December 30, 2005, Karachi

An epic 223-run partnership between opening batter Jaya Sharma (138, 150b; 15x4) and Anjum Chopra (86, 112b; 7x4, 1x6) saw India set a target of 289/2 for Pakistan, in the sides' first ever tie against each other.

In reply, Pakistan could never get going, ultimately capitulating to merely 96 in 41.4 overs. Neetu David was the star bowler, dismissing top-scorer Tasqeen Qadeer, and trapping lower-order batters Maryam Butt and Qanita Jalil in front of the wicket. Nooshin Al Khadeer contributed with two wickets at a mind-boggling economy rate of 0.7. She bowled seven maidens.

2. Women's Asia Cup 2005/06, January 2, 2006, Karachi

To rub salt into Pakistan's wounds, India posted its joint-biggest win (by wickets) only three days after 2005's famous victory.

The host, having opted to bat, failed to make the three digits yet again, collapsing for 94, thanks to a three-wicket haul by right-arm medium-pacer and eventual Player of the Match, Devika Palshikar.

India didn't lose a single wicket in the chase as Mithali Raj and Rumeli Dhar took India into the tournament final with 195 balls remaining.

3. Women's Asia Cup 2008, May 9, Dambulla

India's largest victory (by runs) against Pakistan came at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Sri Lanka.

Having elected to bat, India registered 283/3 in the first innings, courtesy of half-centuries from Jaya, skipper Mithali and Dhar.

Only four of Pakistan's batters could register a double-digit score - the highest being Javeria Khan's 20 - as Snehal Pradhan and David ran through the order, picking up three wickets apiece. Pakistan folded for 76 as India won by a mammoth 207 runs.

4. ICC Women's World Cup 2008/09, March 7, 2009, Bowral

Pakistan sunk to a new low during the 2008-09 World Cup in Australia as it posted its lowest score (57) since 1997.

The side found no answers to Dhar's medium-pace as the Bengal bowler finished with impressive figures of 8-5-7-3.

With 240 balls yet to be bowled in the contest, openers Anagha Deshpande and Anjum carried India home quite comfortably.

5. ICC Women's World Cup 2017, July 2, Derby

This match was the last encounter between India and Pakistan, a contest India won by 95 runs.

Although India initially struggled against Nashra Sandhu's (10-1-26-4) left-arm spin, posting 169-9 in 50 overs, Pakistan found the going even more tough against Ekta Bisht, who registered a fifer (10-2-18-5).

Finishing with only 74 on the scoreboard, Pakistan lost yet another opportunity of bagging its first victory against India in the format.