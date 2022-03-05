India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022: Stats you need to know

India meets arch rival Pakistan in its opening clash of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval on Sunday.

The marquee contest has been one-sided, thus far, with Pakistan yet to win a Women's One-Day International against its neighbour. The head-to-head (H2H) numbers are heavily skewed in India's favour at 10:0.

Here are a few stats you need to know ahead of Sunday's match:

All Women's ODIs

Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Rumeli Dhar (292), PAK-W - Sajjida Shah (124)

IND-W - Rumeli Dhar (292), PAK-W - Sajjida Shah (124) Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Jaya Sharma (138*), PAK-W - Nida Dar (68*)

IND-W - Jaya Sharma (138*), PAK-W - Nida Dar (68*) Most wickets taken: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (11), PAK-W - Sana Mir (8)

IND-W - Ekta Bisht (11), PAK-W - Sana Mir (8) Best bowling performance in an innings: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (5/8), PAK-W - Qanita Jalil (5/62)

IND-W - Ekta Bisht (5/8), PAK-W - Qanita Jalil (5/62) Most catches taken: IND-W - Gouher Sultana (6), PAK-W - Sana Mir (5)

ICC World Cups