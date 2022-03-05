Women's WC Women's Cricket India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022: Stats you need to know The head-to-head (H2H) numbers against Pakistan are heavily skewed in India's favour at 10:0. Team Sportstar Chennai 05 March, 2022 13:55 IST India's Mansi Joshi celebrates taking the wicket of Sana Mir of Pakistan during the 2017 World Cup. - Action Images via Reuters Team Sportstar Chennai 05 March, 2022 13:55 IST India meets arch rival Pakistan in its opening clash of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval on Sunday.The marquee contest has been one-sided, thus far, with Pakistan yet to win a Women's One-Day International against its neighbour. The head-to-head (H2H) numbers are heavily skewed in India's favour at 10:0.READ | Women's World Cup: Good to see Harmanpreet among runs before WC, says Mithali Here are a few stats you need to know ahead of Sunday's match:All Women's ODIsHighest run-scorer: IND-W - Rumeli Dhar (292), PAK-W - Sajjida Shah (124)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Jaya Sharma (138*), PAK-W - Nida Dar (68*)Most wickets taken: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (11), PAK-W - Sana Mir (8)Best bowling performance in an innings: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (5/8), PAK-W - Qanita Jalil (5/62)Most catches taken: IND-W - Gouher Sultana (6), PAK-W - Sana Mir (5)ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Top five IND v PAK WODIs ICC World CupsHighest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (111), PAK-W - Nain Abidi (74)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Mithali Raj (103*), PAK-W - Nida Dar (68*)Most wickets taken: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (6), PAK-W - Nashra Sandhu (4)Best bowling performance in an innings: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (5/18), PAK-W - Nashra Sandhu (4/26)Most catches taken: IND-W - Sulakshana Naik, Gouher Sultana, Sushma Verma (2), PAK-W - Sana Mir (2)Highest team totals: IND-W - 289/2 (December 30, 2005), PAK-W - 192/7 (February 7, 2013)Lowest team totals: IND-W - 169/9 (July 2, 2017), PAK-W - 57 all out (March 7, 2009) Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :