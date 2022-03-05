Women's Cricket

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022: Stats you need to know

The head-to-head (H2H) numbers against Pakistan are heavily skewed in India's favour at 10:0.

Chennai 05 March, 2022 13:55 IST
IND vs PAK

India's Mansi Joshi celebrates taking the wicket of Sana Mir of Pakistan during the 2017 World Cup.   -  Action Images via Reuters

India meets arch rival Pakistan in its opening clash of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval on Sunday.

The marquee contest has been one-sided, thus far, with Pakistan yet to win a Women's One-Day International against its neighbour. The head-to-head (H2H) numbers are heavily skewed in India's favour at 10:0.

Here are a few stats you need to know ahead of Sunday's match:

All Women's ODIs

  • Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Rumeli Dhar (292), PAK-W - Sajjida Shah (124)
  • Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Jaya Sharma (138*), PAK-W - Nida Dar (68*)
  • Most wickets taken: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (11), PAK-W - Sana Mir (8)
  • Best bowling performance in an innings: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (5/8), PAK-W - Qanita Jalil (5/62)
  • Most catches taken: IND-W - Gouher Sultana (6), PAK-W - Sana Mir (5)

ICC World Cups

  • Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (111), PAK-W - Nain Abidi (74)
  • Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Mithali Raj (103*), PAK-W - Nida Dar (68*)
  • Most wickets taken: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (6), PAK-W - Nashra Sandhu (4)
  • Best bowling performance in an innings: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (5/18), PAK-W - Nashra Sandhu (4/26)
  • Most catches taken: IND-W - Sulakshana Naik, Gouher Sultana, Sushma Verma (2), PAK-W - Sana Mir (2)
  • Highest team totals: IND-W - 289/2 (December 30, 2005), PAK-W - 192/7 (February 7, 2013)
  • Lowest team totals: IND-W - 169/9 (July 2, 2017), PAK-W - 57 all out (March 7, 2009)

